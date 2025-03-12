Karachi airport attack case: CTD submits interim challan

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has submitted an interim challan in the Karachi airport suicide attack case, says in media reports.

According to the charge sheet, the suicide bombing near Karachi airport resulted in the deaths of two Chinese nationals and one local citizen, while six others, including a woman, sustained injuries. The report identified Javed and Gul Nisa as arrested suspects, while Shah Fahad was the suicide bomber. The masterminds of the attack, Bashir Baloch alias Bashir Zaib and Abdul Rahman alias Rahman Kal, remain at large.

The charge sheet of Karachi airport attack case stated that Bashir Zaib and Rahman were responsible for radicalizing Shah Fahad. It further reveals that arrested suspect Javed conducted reconnaissance of the airport before the attack, while Gul Nisa assisted in transporting the explosives-laden vehicle from Balochistan to Karachi. At the time of the explosion, Javed and his accomplice Siraj alias Danish were present at the scene but managed to escape after the attack. Despite multiple attempts, law enforcement has been unsuccessful in apprehending the fugitive suspects. On October 6, last year, two Chinese nationals were killed and several were injured in the attack that took near Karachi airport, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.