PMD predicts slight drop in Karachi’s heat

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a slight decrease in Karachi's heat intensity, though daytime temperatures will remain warm.

According to the Met Office, the city's maximum temperature is expected to range between 36 to 38°C.

Humidity levels currently stand at 87%, with southwest sea breezes blowing at six kilometers per hour.

In the past 24 hours, Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 20°C.

The PMD predicts temperatures will range between 19 to 21°C on Thursday and 20 to 22°C on Friday.