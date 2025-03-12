Wednesday, March 12, 2025
PMD predicts slight drop in Karachi’s heat

PMD predicts slight drop in Karachi's heat
Web Desk
7:07 PM | March 12, 2025
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a slight decrease in Karachi's heat intensity, though daytime temperatures will remain warm.

According to the Met Office, the city's maximum temperature is expected to range between 36 to 38°C.

Humidity levels currently stand at 87%, with southwest sea breezes blowing at six kilometers per hour.

In the past 24 hours, Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 20°C.

The PMD predicts temperatures will range between 19 to 21°C on Thursday and 20 to 22°C on Friday.

