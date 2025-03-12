Kasur Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish

KASUR - The police on Tuesday arrested a lady drug pusher and recovered hashish from her custody in Changa Manga area. A police spokesperson told media that a police team headed by Station Police Officer (SHO) Changa Manga police station apprehended a drug peddler namely Humaira alias Bushra and recovered 1.50-kg hashish from her possession. He said her husband, Iftikhar Bhatti, was also involved in this notorious business and required to police in many cases, adding that the district police had launched crackdown on drug pushers on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan. The police registered case against the accused and launched further investigation.