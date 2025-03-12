Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP Govt to send KP Child Marriage Restrain Bill to CII

NEWS WIRE
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to send the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019 to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for review. This was stated by the KP Minister for Law Aftab Alam advocate during a meeting of the Provincial Standing Committee regarding the draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019 here on Tuesday. Besides, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Atman Khail, and other relevant officials were also present.  During the meeting, the department’s officers briefed the participants in detail about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019. Committee members provided their suggestions and feedback on the Bill. The Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam Advocate emphasized that this is a sensitive issue closely related to religious and Islamic teachings, and therefore, the Bill should be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology for further review and progress.

China voices support for all efforts on 'peaceful solution' to Ukraine war

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025