Lahore CC wins Rafique Memorial Ramzan T20 Cricket League opener

LAHORE - The inaugural Rafique Memorial Ramzan T20 Cricket League 2025 kicked off with an exciting clash at the Ali Garh Ground, Model Town, Lahore, where Lahore Cricket Club defeated Free Batter Cricket Club by seven wickets in the opening match.

Batting first, Free Batter Cricket Club struggled to post a competitive total, managing 127 all out in 20 overs. Ayaz Khan led the scoring with 30 runs, followed by Shabir Ahmed (19) and Zain Tasleem (14). Lahore Cricket Club’s bowling attack kept the pressure on, with Jahangir Khan leading the way, claiming 3-21. Naeemat Ali (1/14), Juma Khan (1/27), and Rizwan Ali (1/28) provided valuable support.

In response, Lahore Cricket Club comfortably chased the target, reaching 130/3 in 18.2 overs. Mehmood Ullah shone with a match-winning knock of 62 runs, while Sheraz Joya (21) and Rabi-ul-Hassan (19) also made useful contributions. Aliyan Qaiser (2/18) and M. Waseem (1/29) were the pick of the bowlers for Free Batter Club.Following the match, chief guest Kamran Sabir, CEO of Sabroso, presented the Aftab Qarshi joint men of the match to Jahangir Khan and Mehmood Ullah for their stellar performances.

Later in the second match of the day, AZ Sports Events Management outclassed Zawari Academy by six wickets.Batting first, Zawari Academy posted 137 all out in 19.2 overs, with Ahsan Kaleem (30), Asif Godnal (28), and Bilal Khan (26) leading the charge. For AZ Sports, Bilal Khan was the standout bowler, taking 3/26, while Ahsan Kaleem (1/30) and Asif Godnal (1/28) also contributed with the ball. Chasing 138, AZ Sports achieved the target in 18 overs with the loss of four wickets. Khawaja Wasif played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 80 runs, while Mujahid Ali added 24 to guide their team to victory.