Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man sentenced to six months for second marriage

Man sentenced to six months for second marriage
Web Desk
1:31 PM | March 12, 2025
Regional

A local court sentenced a man to six months in prison for marrying a second time without obtaining permission from his first wife.

According to police, Ahmad Raza entered into a second marriage without fulfilling the legal requirement of seeking his first wife's consent. Upon discovering this, his first wife—who has been married to Raza for eight years and shares two children with him—filed a complaint in court.

Following the complaint, Wazirabad Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Aslam Panjotha sentenced Raza to six months in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025