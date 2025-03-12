Man sentenced to six months for second marriage

A local court sentenced a man to six months in prison for marrying a second time without obtaining permission from his first wife.

According to police, Ahmad Raza entered into a second marriage without fulfilling the legal requirement of seeking his first wife's consent. Upon discovering this, his first wife—who has been married to Raza for eight years and shares two children with him—filed a complaint in court.

Following the complaint, Wazirabad Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Aslam Panjotha sentenced Raza to six months in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000.