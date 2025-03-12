Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Maryam introduces ‘CM Star Card’ for students scoring 80pc marks

Maryam introduces ‘CM Star Card’ for students scoring 80pc marks
Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National, Top Stories

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif introduced transformative initiatives to enhance the education system in the province.

While chairing a special meeting on school education in Lahore on Tuesday, she said CM Educa-tion Card will be launched to facilitate school education. She said, similarly, the students scoring above eighty percent marks will receive CM Star Card as recognition of their academic excel-lence. She said, for the first time in Punjab, textbooks have been successfully distributed at the beginning of academic session in March. Maryam Nawaz said outsourcing of schools is already yielding positive results in the education sector.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025