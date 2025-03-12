Maryam introduces ‘CM Star Card’ for students scoring 80pc marks

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif introduced transformative initiatives to enhance the education system in the province.

While chairing a special meeting on school education in Lahore on Tuesday, she said CM Educa-tion Card will be launched to facilitate school education. She said, similarly, the students scoring above eighty percent marks will receive CM Star Card as recognition of their academic excel-lence. She said, for the first time in Punjab, textbooks have been successfully distributed at the beginning of academic session in March. Maryam Nawaz said outsourcing of schools is already yielding positive results in the education sector.