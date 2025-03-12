Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Meeting briefed on KP Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A meeting of the Provincial Cabinet Standing Committee was held on Tuesday in Peshawar regarding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019.

The meeting was chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Law Minister, Advocate Aftab Alam. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Atman Khail, and other relevant officials were also present.

During the meeting, the department’s officers briefed the participants in detail about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2019. Committee members provided their suggestions and feedback on the Bill, while Law Minister Advocate Aftab Alam emphasized that this is a sensitive issue closely related to religious and Islamic teachings. Therefore, the Bill should be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology for further review and progress.

