Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Mid-Ramazan Energy Crisis? Blame the Samosas or Fix It with Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil!

Mid-Ramazan Energy Crisis? Blame the Samosas or Fix It with Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil!
11:20 PM | March 12, 2025
We’re halfway through Ramazan, and let’s be honest—your energy levels are running on Sehri optimism and Iftar indulgence. One day it’s “I’ll eat clean,” and the next, you’re deep-frying samosas like a pro. We get it. But what if you could enjoy your Iftar favorites without feeling like you swallowed a bowling ball?

Enter: Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil.

No More Food Comas – Light & heart-friendly fats that don’t slow you down. So you can still chase the pakoras without needing a post-Iftar nap.

Omega-3 Power – Because brain fog at Taraweeh is not a personality trait. ALA Omega-3 supports heart health and focus.

Flavor Without the Guilt – Say khuda hafiz to greasy meals and salaam to light, crispy goodness.
Mid-Ramazan Cooking Hacks:

✔ Air-Fry Those Samosas! You get the crisp, minus the oil overload. Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil makes it work like magic.

 ✔ Saute, Don’t Drown! Your veggies and proteins don’t need an Olympic-sized pool of oil—just a drizzle of Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil does the job.

✔ Smart Cooking, Smart Pouring. No messy oil spills when you’re rushing before Maghrib—the Stand-Up Nozzle Pouch has your back!

Make the second half of Ramazan healthier, tastier, and just as fun—with Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil!

