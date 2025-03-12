Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Minister directs timely completion of projects

NEWS WIRE
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali, on Tuesday directed the completion of all construction projects initiated by the department in the division.

He was discussing the progress of ongoing residential projects with Secretary Housing Mehmood Aslam. Concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister directed that the ongoing housing scheme projects be completed within the stipulated time frame, ensuring quality and transparency.

He also instructed that these schemes be made compatible with modern living standards, with the provision of all necessary amenities for the people.

He said that the government is committed to providing affordable residential facilities to the people and added that necessary steps would be taken to achieve this objective.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025