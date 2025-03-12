Minister directs timely completion of projects

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali, on Tuesday directed the completion of all construction projects initiated by the department in the division.

He was discussing the progress of ongoing residential projects with Secretary Housing Mehmood Aslam. Concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister directed that the ongoing housing scheme projects be completed within the stipulated time frame, ensuring quality and transparency.

He also instructed that these schemes be made compatible with modern living standards, with the provision of all necessary amenities for the people.

He said that the government is committed to providing affordable residential facilities to the people and added that necessary steps would be taken to achieve this objective.