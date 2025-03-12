Mohammad Yousuf rejoins Pakistan squad for NZ tour after daughter’s recovery

LAHORE - Pakistan’s batting consultant, Mohammad Yousuf, has confirmed his availability for the upcoming New Zealand tour after his daughter’s health improved. His return comes as a timely boost for the national team as they prepare for a challenging series against the Black Caps.

Yousuf had initially withdrawn from the tour due to his daughter’s illness, prioritizing his family over professional commitments. However, after receiving assurance from doctors regarding her stable condition, he has now decided to rejoin the squad. “My daughter’s health is better now, so I have decided to travel with the team,” Yousuf said.

The former batting great emphasised that serving the national team remains a top priority, and with his family situation now under control, he is fully committed to fulfilling his coaching responsibilities.

Yousuf had earlier informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of his decision to stay back for personal reasons, and the board chose not to appoint a temporary replacement in his absence. His return now ensures continuity in Pakistan’s batting preparations, especially as the team gears up for the demanding conditions in New Zealand.

Pakistan is set to depart for New Zealand on March 12, where they will play a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs. Yousuf’s presence in the coaching setup is expected to provide valuable guidance to the batting unit as they take on a formidable Kiwi side.His return comes at a crucial time, as Pakistan aim to fine-tune its batting strategies and build momentum ahead of major international assignments later in the year.