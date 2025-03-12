Wednesday, March 12, 2025
MPs pay tribute to Yousaf Talpur

Bilawal highlights Yousaf Talpur’s efforts in addressing Pakistan’s water crisis

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
March 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Expressing condolences over the passing of PPP’s seasoned MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur, the lawmakers in the National Assembly yesterday paid rich tribute to him. The MNAs from both sides praised his distinguished parliamentary career. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, lauding his political services, reaffirmed his commitment to ideology-based politics while opposing dictatorship. He praised Talpur as a steadfast and principled politician who never bowed to military rule. Bilawal also highlighted Talpur’s efforts in addressing Pakistan’s water crisis. Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and other lawmakers paid tribute to Talpur’s loyalty and distinguished parliamentary career. Other members expressed condolences over the passing of PPP MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur and the martyrdom of former JUI-S MNA Hamid-ul-Haqqani.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

