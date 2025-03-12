National T20 Cup set to kick off from 14th with 18 teams in action

LAHORE - The National T20 Cup 2024-25 is set to commence on Friday, March 14, featuring 18 teams from 16 regions competing for the prestigious domestic T20 title. A total of 39 matches will be played across three cities: Faisalabad, Lahore, and Multan.

The tournament will be hosted across multiple venues, with Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, serving as the primary venue, staging 23 matches, including the knockout stage. In Lahore, matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host eight games.

A prize pool of PKR 9.4 million has been allocated for the tournament, with the champions receiving PKR 5 million, while the runners-up will take home PKR 2.5 million. The 18 teams are divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

The group stage breakdown is as follows: Group A: Karachi Region (Blues), Lahore Region (Whites), Larkana Region, Peshawar Region, Quetta Region. Group B: Defending champions Karachi Region (Whites), Bahawalpur Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Islamabad Region, Lahore Region (Blues). Group C: Abbottabad Region, Faisalabad Region, Hyderabad Region, Rawalpindi Region. Group D: AJK Region, FATA Region, Multan Region, Sialkot Region.

The quarter-finals will be played on March 23 and 24, followed by the semi-finals on March 26, and the final on March 27, all at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. The tournament will feature double-header matches, with Faisalabad hosting night fixtures. The opening match, featuring Karachi Whites vs. Islamabad Region, will begin at 7:00 PM, followed by the second match at 11:00 PM. In Lahore and Multan, matches will start at 4:30 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively.