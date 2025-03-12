NGIA awards Rs3.2b contract to build ASF residential facilities

ISLAMABAD - Management of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) has finally awarded contract to Qavi Engineers Ltd to construct state of art living facilities to Airports Security Force (ASF) at the cost of Rs3.2 billion.

ASF is a federal department under administrative control of Aviation Division which is responsible for safeguarding aviation industry in Pakistan under ASF Act 1975. The accommodation facilities include five residential buildings, family apartments, hostels, library, mess, hospital, mosque, and sports complex

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official told Gwadar pro that according to signed documents, entire construction work will complete in two years.

Meanwhile, NGIA management has already constructed Modern Residential Complex for designated officers of CAA. With facility of centrally air-conditioning system, NGIA’s Modern Residential Complex has been facilitated by uninterrupted power dispensation, WiFi system, sewerage network and potable water pipelines.

Besides, green area is also being developed around the residential complex to ensure healthier and livable infrastructure and to make the outlook environment-friendly for the dwellers. In first phase, trees have been planted inside and outside the complex.

Tree plants on designated patches are being grown to bolster the green ecosystem.

According to official of CAA, maximum plants have been taken from Plant Tissue Culture Lab and Green House, integral parts of Belt and Road Engineering Research Centre for Tropical Arid Non-Wood Forest built and being run in cooperation with Central South University of Forestry and Technology, China Overseas Port Holding in the premises of Gwadar Port.