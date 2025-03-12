Nine youths held for mocking Taraweeh prayers

Mohmand - Nine youths were arrested for mocking Taraweeh prayers in the Shani Khel and Sangar areas of Halimzai tehsil, Mohmand district, local police informed.

After the video went viral on social media, the police arrested the nine youths and detained them at Ghalanai Police Station.

It should be noted that the nine youths mocked Taraweeh prayers, turning the sacred act of worship into a joke, and their actions were captured in a video that went viral on social media. Following the video’s release, a social media trend called for the arrest of the four youths involved.

“We made a big mistake by mocking the prayers. We apologize to Allah Almighty and all Muslims. We have hurt the hearts of Muslims,” they said.

The people of Mohmand have expressed deep sorrow, anger, and regret over the mockery of the prayers.

A video went viral on social media in the past few days in which few people were seen making TikTok videos and engaging in frivolous acts inside mosques.

DPO Mohmand Ikramullah Khan took immediate notice of the incident in response to public complaints and assigned the task of arresting the accused to DSP Circle Ghalani, Jan Muhammad Khan. Additional SHO Munsif Khan, along with a police team, took timely action and arrested the nine accused.

A Kalashnikov with cartridges was also recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals. The accused have been transferred to Ghalanai Police Station for further legal action.

DPO Mohmand Ikramullah clarified that the Mohmand Police will not allow anyone to violate the sanctity of religious places or break the law.