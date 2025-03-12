No project in Punjab free from corruption: Barrister Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has stated that yet another corruption scandal involving Maryam Nawaz’s project is circulating in the media.

Reports indicate that the contract for the “Model Cart Project” was awarded to favoured individuals, causing an estimated loss of Rs 50 million to the national treasury.

Barrister Saif remarked that no project in Punjab is free from corruption. He accused the “fake Chief Minister” Maryam Nawaz of being the “mother of corruption,” claiming that she has broken all records of corruption over the past year. He alleged that Maryam Nawaz is squandering public tax money due to corruption and incompetence.

He further said that the Sharif family plans commissions and corruption before initiating any project. According to him, “Fake Chief Minister of Punjab is looting the national treasury.” He also alleged that while the uncle (Shehbaz Sharif) is engaged in corruption at the federal level, the niece (Maryam Nawaz) is running a corruption racket in Punjab.

Barrister Saif emphasized that misusing public tax money for corruption and commissions is an injustice. He claimed that the people have rejected the Sharif family due to their corruption, but they have formed a “fake government” through Form 47 and are once again looting the nation. He concluded that the only solution for the country’s well-being is the immediate removal of the “illegitimate government,” warning that otherwise, the Sharif family will continue to consume the nation like termites.