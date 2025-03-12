Wednesday, March 12, 2025
OGDCL restores crude oil production at Rajian Field after 4 years

OGDCL restores crude oil production at Rajian Field after 4 years
Web Desk
1:31 PM | March 12, 2025
The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully resumed crude oil production at the Rajian Oil Field in Chakwal district after a 4.5-year suspension, the company announced in a stock exchange filing.

Operations at the site had been halted since 2020 due to a technical fault. Production has now been restored, with extraction rates reaching approximately 1,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The revival was made possible through the use of advanced artificial lift technology, including the installation of electric pumps, which allow extraction from a depth of 3,774 meters.

OGDCL, which holds full ownership of the wells, described the development as a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s domestic energy production.

Web Desk

National

