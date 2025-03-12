Opposition raises questions about ‘legality and sanctity’ of Senate

ISLAMABAD - On the last day of the parliamentary year for the Senate, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday raised some questions about legality and sanctity of the incomplete 96-member upper house and tenure of its chairman and deputy chairman. Leader of the Opposition Syed Shibli Faraz speaking on the floor said some legal questions concerning the Senate would continue to haunt them, till they were answered, at a time when the house was going to complete its parliamentary year.

“If we look at the report card of the year as to what good or bad happened,” he said, adding that some of the matters are strictly about the legality and sanctity of the house, which is called ‘the House of the Federation.’ “The house is in-complete for a year,” he said, while referring to Article 59 of the Constitution that states that the Senate shall consist of 96 members and the term of its members shall be for six years.

He further said the upper house of the parliament was not duly constituted because election on its 11 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was yet to be held despite the passage of one-year. “How did you elect chairman and deputy chairman when the house was not duly constituted,” he said.

Talking about Article 218, the opposition leader said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to conduct the Senate election in KP. “It means neither the house was duly constituted, nor the constitutional term of chairman and deputy chairman would be for three years.” He added that the house members from KP would also not be able to complete a six-year term.

He said Article 224 of the Constitution stated that the election on a vacant Senate seat would be held within 30 days, noting that Senator Sania Nishtar case was a classic example of the violation of this constitutional provision as her resignation was accepted after over five months.

“I have mentioned all those constitutional provisions that have been violated,” the leader of the opposition said and raised the question on the bills and the 26th Constitutional Amendment passed by the house that was not duly constituted. He sought from the law minister how they would rectify this violation of the entire constitutional scheme. He added that these violations invited the trial of the chief election commissioner and even members of the house under Article 6 of high treason.

Calling it a selective application of law and the Constitution, Senator Faraz said all the “blatant” violations were being committed only to victimize the PTI and its jailed chief Imran Khan. “This is not the House of the Federation, rather this is the house of the selected federation,” he said, adding what message are you sending to the people of KP.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, responding to the questions, said the electoral watchdog had scheduled Senate elections for all four provinces simultaneously but KP Assembly speaker and the provincial chief minister belonging to the PTI refused to summon the session, which was necessary to administer oaths from those MPAs elected on reserved seats. “Reasons (of this action) were not legal and constitutional but were political,” he said, adding that the provincial assembly session was not summoned even on the orders of the Peshawar High Court. As a result, the election for the Senate in KP faced a delay, he said.

Senator Tarar said the elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman were held following a ruling as the house had a majority out of total membership that was required for these polls. He said the Constitution had provided a certain number for any electoral process and did not keep the requirement that any house should be complete before it.

“The election of the Senate in KP was delayed due to the opposition and not the government,” the law minister said, adding that the matter was pending before the Peshawar High Court and the election commission.

He again said all procedures from the constitution of the Senate to the election of its chairman and deputy chairman were completed in the light of the Constitution. He said the leader of the opposition accepted his nomination for the slot after accepting the chairman Senate election, and the opposition and the treasury even accepted the chairmanship of standing committees that were formed following the constitution of the present house. “If all this is unconstitutional, we should not have become part of this system,” he said.

Senator Tarar said the Constitution explicitly stated that 11 senators from KP would be members of this house for the remaining term after their election and similarly, the chairman and deputy chairman would complete their term in the light of the ruling given before their election. “The house is validly constituted,” he said.