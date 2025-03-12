Our National Animal is Not a Trophy

Hunting the Markhor, Pakistan’s national animal, is not an act of bravery—it is a disgrace. Recently, foreign hunters from Russia and the United States killed Markhors under the guise of a “trophy hunting programme,” paying a staggering $71,000 for the privilege. The government justifies this by claiming it benefits local communities, but in reality, we are selling our national pride.

The Markhor is more than just a symbol of Pakistan—it represents strength and resilience. Allowing wealthy individuals to hunt our national animal for sport is unacceptable. Instead, we should focus on wildlife conservation, forest preservation, and eco-tourism. These alternatives would enable local communities to earn a living without endangering our wildlife.

I urge the government to immediately ban trophy hunting. If we fail to act, future generations will only see the Markhor in pictures.

SHAHQUE,

Hub.