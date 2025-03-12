Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Our National Animal is Not a Trophy

March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Hunting the Markhor, Pakistan’s national animal, is not an act of bravery—it is a disgrace. Recently, foreign hunters from Russia and the United States killed Markhors under the guise of a “trophy hunting programme,” paying a staggering $71,000 for the privilege. The government justifies this by claiming it benefits local communities, but in reality, we are selling our national pride.

The Markhor is more than just a symbol of Pakistan—it represents strength and resilience. Allowing wealthy individuals to hunt our national animal for sport is unacceptable. Instead, we should focus on wildlife conservation, forest preservation, and eco-tourism. These alternatives would enable local communities to earn a living without endangering our wildlife.

I urge the government to immediately ban trophy hunting. If we fail to act, future generations will only see the Markhor in pictures.

IHC summons IGP Islamabad in petition challenging illegal detention of a person

SHAHQUE,

Hub.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025