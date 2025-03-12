Painting contest depicting Punjab culture today

MULTAN - The Multan Arts Council (MAC) is going to organize a painting contest today (Wednesday), inviting artists and painters to employ their skills to depict Punjab culture in line with the upcoming Punjab Culture Day celebrations scheduled March 14. The contest would be held at Zawar Hussain Art Gallery of Multan Arts Council where artists and painters from age group 12-35 would begin testing their skills with brush and paints from 9 am on Wednesday. Winners of first three positions would get cash prizes while all the participants would get certificates. Organizers have asked the artists and painters to join the contest on Mar 12.