Pakistan condemns India's ban on Kashmiri political groups

Pakistan on Wednesday criticized India's decision to declare the ‘Awami Action Committee’ and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen’ as ‘Unlawful Associations’ for five years.

The ‘Awami Action Committee’ is led by prominent political and religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while the late Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari founded ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen.’

The Foreign Office stated that this move raises the number of outlawed Kashmiri political organizations to 16, reflecting India’s continued crackdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“This decision aims to suppress political activities and silence dissent, disregarding democratic norms and international human rights laws,” the statement read.

Pakistan urged India to lift restrictions on Kashmiri political parties, release political prisoners, and implement UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.