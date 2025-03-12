Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Railways sets up help desk for Jaffar Express attack victims’ families

Pakistan Railways sets up help desk for Jaffar Express attack victims’ families
Web Desk
4:40 PM | March 12, 2025
National

Pakistan Railways has established a help desk at Rawalpindi Railway Station to assist families seeking information about the victims of the Jaffar Express attack. The incident occurred in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, where terrorists targeted the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, severely injuring the train driver and holding around 400 passengers, including women and children, hostage.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the help desk is in direct contact with Quetta and Peshawar railway stations to provide timely updates. Additionally, an emergency cell has been set up at the Quetta Railway Station Inquiry Office to offer further assistance.

Families can reach out for information by calling 0819201210, 0819201211, or 117. Meanwhile, train operations from Quetta have been temporarily suspended and will resume once security clearance is granted.

Attock Refinery celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025