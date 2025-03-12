Pakistan Railways sets up help desk for Jaffar Express attack victims’ families

has established a help desk at Rawalpindi Railway Station to assist families seeking information about the victims of the Jaffar Express attack. The incident occurred in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, where terrorists targeted the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, severely injuring the train driver and holding around 400 passengers, including women and children, hostage.

According to a spokesperson, the help desk is in direct contact with Quetta and Peshawar railway stations to provide timely updates. Additionally, an emergency cell has been set up at the Quetta Railway Station Inquiry Office to offer further assistance.

Families can reach out for information by calling 0819201210, 0819201211, or 117. Meanwhile, train operations from Quetta have been temporarily suspended and will resume once security clearance is granted.