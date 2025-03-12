Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Pakistan’s snowshoeing athletes reach finals at Special Olympics Winter Games

Pakistan’s Moazzam Iqbal poses for a group photo with his coaches Irfan Anwar and Iram Majeed.

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s snowshoeing athletes have taken a major stride towards glory, securing spots in the 200m and 800m finals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 after delivering stellar performances in the divisioning rounds.

According to information made available here on Tuesday, the Pakistani contingent showcased exceptional speed, endurance, and determination, with four female athletes – Iqra Akram, Minahil, Shah Galoon, and Tabsassum Nasir – and three male athletes – Ali Raza, Saboor, and Muhammad Afaq – advancing to the 200m final. Meanwhile, Moazzam Iqbal earned a place in the 800m final, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

The finals are set to take place on March 13 at the Palazzettodello Sports Center, Italy, where Pakistan’s athletes will battle for top honors on the global stage. Head of Delegation Farkhanda Jabeen praised the athletes’ performance, highlighting the significance of divisioning in Special Olympics competitions.  “Divisioning ensures fair competition by grouping athletes of similar speed and ability levels, allowing everyone to have a meaningful and competitive experience. Our athletes have shown remarkable progress, and we are confident they will make Pakistan proud,” she said.

Our Staff Reporter

