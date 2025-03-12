Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, US vow to strengthen ties in security, trade

Pakistan, US vow to strengthen ties in security, trade
SHAFQAT ALI
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  - US Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan, Natalie Baker, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday where both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple domains, including security and trade.   According to a statement issued by the Foreign Minister’s Office, the two dignitaries discussed ways to enhance economic and trade relations alongside broader cooperation in counterterrorism and regional stability.   The meeting occurred amid growing security concerns in Pakistan, particularly along its western borders, as the country urged greater international support for counterterrorism efforts.   During the discussions, both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening security cooperation, stressing the importance of addressing shared threats posed by terrorism. While Pakistan and the US have a history of counterterrorism collaboration, differences in strategic priorities have occasionally strained diplomatic ties.   The discussions also covered avenues for expanding economic ties. The US remains one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a key investor in various sectors, including technology, energy, and agriculture. Pakistan has been actively seeking stronger economic engagement to boost trade and investment.   With militant attacks on the rise, Pakistan has ramped up counterterrorism efforts and appealed to the international community, particularly the US, to extend its support in ensuring regional stability.

China voices support for all efforts on 'peaceful solution' to Ukraine war

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025