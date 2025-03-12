Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. MET officials said the westerly wave will persist in the country till March 15, 2025. They said the minimum temperature in Lahore was 15 degrees Celsius while maximum was 19.  Meanwhile, the average AQI in the city was 129m which came in the category of unhealthy for sensitive groups while the PM2.5 concentration was 9.4 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025