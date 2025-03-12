Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Past in Perspective

“History is not what happened, but what survives the shipwrecks of judgment and chance.” –Andrew Roberts

Past in Perspective
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Rock-Hewn Churches of Tigray, Ethiopia, are a magnificent cluster of ancient churches carved into the rugged mountains. Dating back to the 4th century, these churches showcase unique architectural styles and remarkable frescoes. Isolated within a breathtaking landscape, the churches serve as important spiritual centers for Ethiopian Orthodox Christians. Their remote location adds to their allure, requiring visitors to embark on a rewarding journey. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Rock-Hewn Churches captivate visitors with their extraordinary craftsmanship, religious significance, and integration with the natural surroundings.

