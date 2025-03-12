Wednesday, March 12, 2025
PM lauds security forces for countering Jaffar Express attack

Web Desk
12:09 PM | March 12, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for their bravery and professionalism in eliminating terrorists during an ongoing operation.

The remarks came after terrorists attacked the Jaffar Express on Tuesday, taking hundreds of passengers hostage. Despite challenging terrain, the Prime Minister noted that the morale of security personnel remained high as they pushed back the attackers with swift action.

Expressing confidence in the success of the operation, he stressed that the perpetrators of the cowardly attack at Dhadar-Bolan Pass deserved no leniency. He condemned the targeting of innocent passengers during the holy month of Ramazan, stating that such terrorists had no connection with Islam, Pakistan, or Balochistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism, vowing to thwart any attempts to spread chaos in the country. He assured that the entire nation stood united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express left its driver severely injured as terrorists opened fire. Security sources confirmed that the assault targeted innocent civilians in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan.

