PML-N, PPP coordination committee to address Punjab coalition disputes

A meeting of the coordination committee between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been scheduled to address PPP’s concerns regarding the Punjab coalition government.

This development follows a recent meeting in Islamabad between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a PPP delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting will take place at Governor House, Lahore, on March 15 (Saturday) at 4 PM, with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hosting the session.

PML-N aims to resolve PPP’s grievances, particularly regarding its demand for a share in Punjab’s development funds and influence over bureaucratic transfers in districts where the party has elected representatives.

PPP will be represented by former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Syed Ali Qasim Gilani.

The PML-N delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

