Police arrest 3 suspects involved in robbery-cum-murder case

GUJAR KHAN - Kahuta police have arrested three suspects involved in a robbery-cum-murder case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Danish, Asad, and Abdul Rehman. According to police reports, the suspects shot and killed a citizen, Haseeb, during a robbery. The case was registered at the Kahuta police station in December 2024. During the operation, law enforcement recovered the stolen money, two Kalashnikovs, and a pistol from the suspects. Police successfully traced and arrested the culprits using technical resources and human intelligence. “The arrested suspects will be prosecuted with solid evidence to ensure they receive the punishment they deserve,” said SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabil Khokhar. SP Khokhar emphasized that criminals who attack the lives and property of citizens will not escape the grip of the law.