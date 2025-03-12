Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Police arrest 4 anti-social elements

Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
ATTOCK  - Police have arrested four anti-social elements including a member of a notorious decoit gang. Cases have been registered against them. During the first attempt, dacoits who had snatched a car from a citizen were chased by the police. The decoits near Bathoo left the car and started firing on police and fled. Police later found one of the dacoits Aamir Shahzad r/o Shahpur Fatehjang shot injured by his own accomplices. He was immediately shifted to hospital for medical aid. Police have constituted different teams to arrest the fleeing dacoits.

On the other hand, Attock City police arrested Jabir r/o Dhok Noor Baba allegedly involved in rape of a girl. The same police arrested Muhammad Shahbaz r/o Chhab and Muhammad Nawaz r/o Attock for allegedly snatching two cell phones and Rs 45000/ from Tanveer Hussain Bilal both students of Comsats University.

Staff Reporter

