President can’t damage federation: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri on Tuesday said that President Ali Zardari cannot damage the federation.

Speaking to journalists here, she said that President Asif Ali Zardari, in his address to the joint session of the Parliament, reiterated his commitment to protecting the federation and ensuring national unity.

She said President Zardari had always upheld the slogan “Pakistan Khappay (We want Pakistan)” and stressed the urgent need for global attention on the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

She described his speech as comprehensive and well-articulated, covering key issues such as the economy, healthcare, and education. Furthermore, she emphasized that the President acknowledged Parliament’s crucial role, stating that the essence of democracy lies in utilizing the parliamentary forum, with legislators serving as role models.

Marri noted that President Zardari’s speech focused on unity, social justice, and economic fairness. “He urged for inclusive development so that every district and village in Pakistan progresses equally, leaving no region behind. The President also highlighted the need for development in Gilgit-Baltistan and stressed the urgency of job creation across the country,” she added. Regarding economic matters, she said, President Zardari emphasized the importance of the IT sector and its role in securing a prosperous future for the youth.

“He also acknowledged the success of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in providing socio-economic protection and advocated for its expansion. Additionally, he addressed Pakistan’s foreign relations, particularly emphasizing the significance of ties with China and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” she said.