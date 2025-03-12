Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

President’s address to parliament cleared all rumours about canal issue: Nisar Khuhro

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Chairman Public Accounts Committee and PPP Sindh chapter President Nisar Khuhro on Tuesday said President Asif Ali Zardari’s addressed to joint session of the parliament cleared all the rumours spread by some vested interests regarding canals issue.

The National Economic Council (NEC), ECNEC and Council of Common Interests (CCI) are the right forums to decide about establishment of the canals and right now these forums never accorded approval about it, Khuhro said while commenting on the president’s address to joint session of the parliament. He said Pakistan People’s Party is against construction of the canals and Sindh Government had raised this issue with CCI which is the constitutional forum. Nisar Khuhro said there was acute shortage of water in river system and both Sindh and Punjab provinces are facing this shortage.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025