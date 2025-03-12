Propaganda against Bangladesh

After the July Revolution and the formation of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh has become a target of internal and external propaganda campaigns that threaten its stability, security, and national image. Following the events of 5th August, coinciding with significant political developments within the country, Bangladesh has been facing intensified misinformation and disinformation. A stark example is the Indian media’s propagation of narratives alleging the mistreatment of minority communities in Bangladesh, often exaggerated or fabricated to serve geopolitical interests. Such narratives not only strain bilateral relations but also create ripples of instability within the nation.

Indian media outlets have frequently showcased sensationalized stories about the alleged persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. For instance, some Indian channels claimed widespread violence against Hindus motivated by identity politics in the immediate aftermath of the revolution. However, these reports were later found to have been exaggerated or entirely fabricated, creating unnecessary communal tension between the two neighboring countries. The actual incident was that Awami League leaders regardless of religious affiliation faced wrath in the immediate aftermath in the absence of effective law and order from locals because of their kleptocratic deeds as well as their brutal response to the revolution. Even though no mob lynching is justified, it is an unfortunate reality that we have to admit.

However, these propaganda and misinformation campaigns aim to portray Bangladesh as intolerant, indirectly tarnishing its secular credentials on the global stage. They also create divisions within Bangladeshi society by fostering distrust among communities. Such propaganda often finds traction on social media platforms, where unverified videos and narratives are amplified without context, fueling misunderstandings and animosity.

Besides, politically biased media such as Republic TV and its Bengali wing have further exacerbated the false narratives to increase TRP as well as to provide a political score. According to Rumor Scanner- an independent and credible fact-checking media, 48 Indian media outlets published 13 false reports on Bangladesh from August to December 2024.

Internally, propaganda plays a significant role in destabilizing Bangladesh. Politically motivated groups and individuals use misinformation to erode public trust in government institutions and policies. For example, on several occasions, students from various schools and colleges were reportedly made to hold black flags inscribed with the Kalima in marches calling for a caliphate, which some suspect might involve certain members of domestic and foreign vested groups. On another occasion, a media report claimed that ISKCON urged India to intervene in Bangladesh to release its arrested leader, Chinmoy Krishna Da, and it was found to be a piece of fake news. Such activities aim to create political confusion and fragmentation within the society.

Internal propaganda also exacerbates communal tensions. By disseminating false information about attacks on religious institutions or communities, certain groups seek to destabilize social harmony. Such campaigns often culminate in protests, clashes, and a heightened sense of insecurity among citizens already seen in the recent past.

External propaganda, particularly from neighboring countries and diaspora groups with vested interests, damages Bangladesh’s international reputation. The portrayal of Bangladesh as a nation that fails to protect its minorities or as a hotbed for extremism impacts foreign investments, tourism, and diplomatic relations.

For instance, after the Rohingya refugee crisis, various international outlets labeled Bangladesh as incapable of managing the humanitarian situation. Despite significant efforts by the Bangladeshi government to host over a million refugees, these narratives often overshadowed the country’s commitment and resources dedicated to the crisis. Such misinformation not only diminishes Bangladesh’s standing on the global stage but also hampers its ability to negotiate favorable terms in international forums.

Such efforts have been intensified in recent times as there are various inflated narratives regarding Bangladesh being preached daily ranging from the Arakan Army’s occupying Teknaf to Bangladesh becoming an extremist state and security threat to the region.

Bangladesh needs to develop a multi-faceted approach to combat the pervasive effects of internal and external propaganda.

Propaganda, whether internal or external, poses a significant threat to Bangladesh’s stability, security, and international image. Addressing this challenge requires a concerted effort from the government, media, civil society, and the international community. By promoting transparency, empowering journalists, deploying robust fact-checking mechanisms, and enhancing global media presence, Bangladesh can effectively counter misinformation and safeguard its national interests.

Dr. Mohammad Asaduzzaman

The writer is a professor of linguistics at the University of Dhaka.