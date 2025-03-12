Protests erupt in Jati Town as Sindh united against water deprivation

JATI - People from various walks of life, including nationalist party workers, religious groups, students, and civil society representatives, gathered at Shaheed Fazil Rahu Chowk in Jati town, Sujawal district. They protested against the six canals scheme, IRSA, and the federal government, accusing them of trying to deprive Sindh of its rightful water share and turning the region barren.

The protesters, carrying banners and placards, marched through the city’s main streets and staged a sit-in at Jati town’s main entrance, blocking traffic on the Jati-Sujawal road. Several leaders addressed the protesters, including Ashraf Thaheem of the Sindh Tarqi Pasand Party, Adil Laghari, Wafa Shah, Khalid Hussain Jat, Syed Mahetab Shah, and Nawaz Sheikh.

The speakers condemned the six canals scheme as a conspiracy against Sindh and the Indus River. They argued that neither national nor international law allows the exploitation of small provinces’ resources. The federal government, they claimed, has no right to make unilateral decisions without the consent of the Sindhi people.

The protesters emphasized that the people of Sindh had overwhelmingly rejected the six canal scheme, which they saw as an attack on Sindh’s riparian rights. Adil Laghari noted that water scarcity had forced residents of tail-end areas to buy water at exorbitant prices, putting human life and the survival of aquatic creatures at stake in Sindh’s coastal areas.

Mahtab Shah vowed that the people of Sindh would continue to resist the scheme until it was scrapped. He expressed concern about the Indus River and the fertility of Sindh’s lands, which would be threatened if the six canals scheme was implemented. Ashraf Thaheem of STP urged the people of Sindh to draw international attention to this issue.

Similar protests were held in Daro, Bathoro, and Sujawal city, condemning the construction of canals on the Indus River and the inadequate water supply at the Kotri downstream.