PSX 100-index declines by 93.12 points

Web Desk
6:49 PM | March 12, 2025
Business

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100-Index recorded a decline of 93.12 points on Wednesday, reflecting a 0.08% decrease, closing at 114,084.54 points, down from 114,177.66 points on the previous trading day.

The day's trading volume stood at 299.63 million shares, compared to 318.52 million shares in the previous session, with the total market value at Rs. 20.262 billion, down from Rs. 22.883 billion.

A total of 432 companies participated in the stock market, with 159 recording gains, 213 suffering losses, and 60 remaining unchanged.

