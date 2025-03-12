Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Punjab Assembly passes bill to crack down on begging mafia

Web Desk
9:12 PM | March 12, 2025
National

The Punjab Assembly has approved the Punjab Begging (Amendment) Bill 2025 by a majority vote, sending it to the Punjab Governor for final approval. Once signed, the amendments will become law.

Under the bill, begging is now classified as a non-bailable offense in Punjab. Ringleaders who exploit a single person for begging will face up to three years in prison, a fine of Rs 300,000, or both. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of imprisonment.

 Those involved in organized begging from multiple individuals will face three to five years in prison and fines of up to Rs 500,000.

The Punjab government introduced these amendments to crack down on professional beggars and mafia networks.

The provincial cabinet has already approved changes to the Anti-Begging Act, with the Special Committee on Home Affairs reviewing the revisions to the Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance.

 Officials believe stricter penalties will help curb the growing beggar mafia.

