Ramazan package delivered to 2.5m in Punjab as KP govt awaits approval, says Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that the Ramazan package has been delivered to 2.5 million deserving individuals in Punjab, while the KP government is still waiting for approval. She emphasised that the Model Cart Project was awarded to a company that met merit-based criteria. She also made it clear that Maryam Nawaz’s government will not allow any fraud or deception.

Azma further alleged that the Gandapur government has committed Rs50 million worth of corruption in the procurement of surgical gloves. “Trying to cover up incompetence by playing the blame game will not work,” she added. Reacting to Barrister Saif’s statement, Bukhari said that Maryam Nawaz’s development projects are a model of transparency and merit. Due to her public service and practical initiatives, Maryam Nawaz’s popularity in Punjab is growing rapidly, which her political opponents find hard to accept. She added that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the government is successfully implementing public welfare projects. In contrast, Ali Amin Gandapur and his cabinet are facing allegations of corruption. Not only is his own party losing trust in him, but no development project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is completed without commission or corruption, she added. The information minister reiterated that there will be no compromise on transparency and merit under Maryam Nawaz’s government. The Model Cart Project was awarded purely on merit, while the company that some individuals were unnecessarily supporting was found to have a bogus record and no relevant experience. She further pointed out that the biggest corruption scandal in the country’s history related to £190 million is linked to their leader. Meanwhile, universities in KP are shutting down due to a lack of funds.

She accused the PTI government of treating federal funds as their personal property for the past 12 years, using them in the name of Pashtuns. “Despite this, they have nothing to show in terms of performance,” she remarked.

She urged the Gandapur government to answer for its corruption and incompetence instead of deceiving the public with false accusations and propaganda. Bukhari concluded by adding that the people will no longer be misled by lies and baseless allegations. Under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, Punjab is on the path to genuine progress, while the opposition’s politics has been reduced to mere accusations and character assassination.