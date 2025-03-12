Russia, Iran, China hold Maritime Security Belt 2025 naval exercise in Gulf of Oman

Warships from Russia, Iran, and China participated in the Maritime Security Belt 2025 naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman, practicing the inspection and release of a vessel "hijacked by simulated terrorists," according to the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

Russia was represented in the drills by the Pacific Fleet’s corvettes Rezky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, along with the medium sea tanker Pechenga, the ministry said in a statement.

"For two days, the crews of the warships conducted both daytime and nighttime live-fire exercises, using heavy machine guns and small arms to engage targets simulating unmanned boats and aerial drones of a mock adversary," the statement said.

As part of the exercise, the joint forces searched for a vessel "hijacked by simulated terrorists" and carried out a coordinated operation to liberate it, it added.

"After successfully completing the naval phase of the drills, the ships returned to the port of Chabahar in the Islamic Republic of Iran, where the final assessments and closing ceremony will take place," the statement concluded.