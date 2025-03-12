Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Saudi Arabia warns Hajj service providers of strict penalties for negligence

Web Desk
1:44 PM | March 12, 2025
Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to holding Hajj service providers accountable, warning of strict consequences for those failing to meet the highest standards for pilgrims.

Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, stressed that both domestic and international service providers guilty of negligence or misconduct will face severe penalties.

Speaking at a meeting in Mecca with Hajj service company leaders, he underscored the government’s dedication to ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience. He warned that violations of regulations or failure to fulfil obligations could result in hefty fines or even permanent revocation of licenses. “There will be zero tolerance for any shortcomings that compromise the well-being of pilgrims,” he stated.

During the meeting, Al Rabiah reviewed preparations for the upcoming Hajj season, praising the efforts of the Supreme Hajj Committee, led by Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, in organizing a smooth and efficient pilgrimage. He also acknowledged the contributions of service providers working to deliver high-quality experiences.

