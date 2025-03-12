SC questions if super tax will continue sine die

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday questioned whether the , which was introduced through the Finance Act, 2015, will be collected until the end of time.

A five-judge of the apex court Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, and com-prising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Jamal conducted hearing about 354 petitions against Section 4B, which was inserted in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Justice Amin raised concerns over how funds from the national consolidated fund could be spent without the consent of the provinces. Justice Mandokhail observed if that amount (Super Tax) was deposited in the consolidated funds then that has to be distributed among all the provinces.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, appearing on taxpayers from Karachi, responded that if amount is merged with the consolidated funds then through the Finance Commission awards the money will be distributed among the provinces.

He informed the court that the government introduced the super levy tax in 2015 to fund the rehabili-tation of areas affected by Operation Zarb-e-Azb. He said that the government imposed the through the 2015 Money Bill as a one-time measure. However, it remained in place from 2015 to 2022.

Makhdoom contended that initially, the government aimed to collect an estimated Rs80 billion, but it remains unclear how much revenue was actually generated under this tax. He urged the court to question the government about the total amount collected under the .

Justice Mandokhail inquired whether any records were available regarding the total revenue collected from the . Khan responded that no finance minister had ever mentioned the recovery or ex-penditure of the in any speech.

Justice Mandokhail noted that the was meant for the rehabilitation of those affected by the military operation, adding that terrorism remains a daily challenge. He questioned the total number of displaced persons and the specific areas affected by the operation.

The apex court judge further asked about the government’s rehabilitation plan for the affected areas, whether a PC-1 had been prepared for the resettlement of displaced persons, and if any cost esti-mates had been calculated. He also questioned whether taxes on services could be imposed through a money bill.

In response, Makhdoom argued that the government had already levied income tax on revenue, and to avoid double taxation, it had named it a . He also pointed out that social welfare had been devolved to the provinces, meaning this was not a but simply another tax.

Onset of the proceeding, Ijaz Ahmed Awan, representing the taxpayers from the Punjab, briefed about the geneses of . He stated that due to launch of joint military operation Zarb-e-Azb in the North Waziristan Agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) there was temporary mi-gration, displacement of the locals from the area of operation.

The federal government through Finance Act 2015 imposed one-time on the affluent and the rich individuals, association of persons and companies earning income above Rs500 million at the rate of 4% of income for the Banking companies and 3% of income for all others for the rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs). The estimated total cost of rehabilitation of TDPs was Rs80 billion.

Earlier, Dr Shahnawaz, another FBR lawyer, told that SHC, LHC and PHC have declared the law intra vir-es.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till today.