SCCI, Enablers sign MoU to promote e-commerce

Peshawar - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and “Enablers,” the largest e-commerce network, to jointly work on the promotion of online businesses and trade. SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan and the Head of “Enablers” Peshawar Campus, Nosheen, signed the agreement during a ceremony held at the Chamber House. On the occasion, the Chamber’s Vice Presidents Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, along with officials from Enablers and others, were present. Officials from Enablers briefed the attendees about the main objectives of the agreement and the organization.

The MoU aims to provide an e-commerce platform for both men and women businesspeople to promote their products in local and international markets in an efficient manner. Both sides have agreed to jointly conduct training and awareness sessions regarding e-commerce and business and skill development for entrepreneurs in various trades.

As per the agreement, Enablers will offer up to 50 percent concessions to SCCI members on various training programs.

Fazal Moqeem, while speaking on the occasion, termed the agreement as an important step towards the promotion of e-commerce and businesses. The SCCI president noted the increasing importance of e-businesses in the rapidly advancing world, urging both the government and private sector to play a proactive role in the promotion of online businesses and trade.

Moqeem asserted that adopting the latest methods for product promotion has become crucial, considering the fast-moving world and other challenges.

The SCCI chief encouraged men and women businesspeople to equip themselves with advanced technology and tools to promote their products effectively in local and international markets. He hoped the training provided under the agreement would help members promote online business and become economically vibrant and self-sufficient.