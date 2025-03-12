Security forces rescue 155 passengers, 27 terrorists killed as Jaffer Express rescue operation continues

Security forces have rescued at least 155 passengers and eliminated 27 terrorists as a major operation entered its second day following the hijacking of the Jaffer Express near Balochistan’s Bolan district, state media reported on Wednesday.

The unprecedented hostage situation began on Tuesday near the Mashkaf Tunnel, approximately 157 kilometers from Quetta, when heavily armed terrorists attacked the Jaffer Express and took over 400 passengers hostage, including security personnel.

According to Radio Pakistan, security forces have successfully freed 155 passengers, including women and children, while efforts are underway to rescue the remaining hostages. Officials reported that 37 injured individuals have been shifted for medical treatment.

Security sources indicated that the terrorists involved in the attack are in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan. Reports suggest that the attackers have deployed suicide bombers near innocent hostages, with the assailants using explosive vests. The militants have taken women and children hostage at three different locations, making the operation highly sensitive and requiring extreme caution.

Despite challenges posed by the rugged terrain, security forces launched a massive operation in the Dhadar area of Bolan Pass to neutralize the assailants and recover the hostages. The total number of casualties remains unclear; however, at least ten people, including the train’s driver and eight security personnel, have lost their lives in the gunfight between security forces and the attackers.

This attack marks the first instance of terrorists hijacking an entire train and taking its passengers hostage. The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the assault, alleging that they took a significant number of people hostage while freeing some women and children. However, these claims remain unverified.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over the incident, urging the immediate release of all hostages. In a statement, the commission emphasized the need for a peaceful, political resolution to the issues faced by Balochistan’s citizens and condemned violence against unarmed civilians by both state and non-state actors.

The attack has been widely condemned by national leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. President Zardari stated that the Baloch people reject those who target innocent civilians, while PM Shehbaz described the perpetrators as “beast terrorists” who deserve no leniency.

According to Railways Divisional Superintendent Imran Hayat, ten people, including the train’s driver and security personnel, have died in the attack. Security officials noted that the rescue mission is being carried out with extreme care due to the presence of hostages in the terrorists' custody.

By late Tuesday night, authorities had successfully evacuated 104 rescued passengers to the nearby Paneer railway station. These included 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children, who were later transported to Mach via a relief train. Efforts to recover the remaining hostages are ongoing.

Railway officials revealed that while 750 passengers were initially booked for the Jaffer Express, approximately 450 people boarded the train when it departed from Quetta. Sources reported that over 200 security personnel were traveling on the train at the time of the attack.

In response to the crisis, the Balochistan government has declared an emergency at Sibi hospital, with ambulances and security reinforcements dispatched to the affected area. Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind stated that emergency measures have been enacted, with all relevant institutions actively engaged in handling the situation.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry informed the media that many passengers had been taken off the train and were being used as human shields by the terrorists. He emphasized that security forces were proceeding with caution to avoid further casualties.

Recounting the harrowing attack, an elderly rescued passenger told reporters in Quetta that a rocket launcher hit the train’s engine, followed by heavy gunfire. He described the explosions as massive and terrifying. Another elderly woman, recalling her ordeal, said she and her husband escaped by walking to a nearby railway station, where they boarded a cargo train to Mach.

Mohammad Ashraf, another rescued passenger traveling from Quetta to Lahore, recounted seeing at least six or seven people killed during the attack. He described the scene as tense, with all passengers too terrified to speak. Ashraf revealed that the terrorists separated elderly men and women from other passengers before allowing them to leave, forcing them to walk approximately 7-8 kilometers to the Paneer station.

Railway officials detailed that the train, carrying 450 passengers in nine bogies, left Quetta for Peshawar at 9 a.m. At around 1 p.m., authorities received reports that it had come under attack between the Paneer and Peshi railway stations, near Railway Tunnel No. 8, close to Mushkaf.

Despite the Quetta-Jacobabad N65 highway and the railway line running parallel through the Bolan region, they diverge near Mashkaf, with the railway line cutting through mountainous terrain alongside the Bolan River before reconnecting with the main road near Mach.

Officials confirmed that the terrorists fired rockets at the locomotive, forcing it to stop, before opening fire on passengers. The train’s driver was critically injured, and a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between security personnel and the assailants.

Reports indicate that the attackers executed several security personnel and then proceeded to hijack the train. The terrorists reportedly checked passengers’ identities and took select hostages before retreating to mountainous hideouts, where they also detonated explosives to damage the railway track.

The Mashkaf Tunnel, located 157 kilometers from Quetta and approximately 21 kilometers from Sibi, remains the focal point of the ongoing operation. Security sources reported that the terrorists have split into smaller groups due to the security forces' offensive. Injured passengers have been transported to nearby hospitals, while additional security teams continue to reinforce the operation.

The rescue mission remains ongoing as security forces intensify their efforts to secure the safe release of remaining hostages and neutralize the remaining terrorists.