Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Senior politician Shafqat Shah condemns Jaffar Express attack

NEWS WIRE
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -   Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has strongly condemned the attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, calling the incident “deplorable”. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Shah emphasized that those responsible for the attack should be dealt with firmly and decisively. Shah praised the security institutions for their efforts in combating terrorism, stating that they play a crucial role in ending the menace that plagues the country. He also expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families, extending his prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured hostages and offering his condolences to the affected families.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025