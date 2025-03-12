SHO suspended over corruption

FAISALABAD - Jaranwala SP Zia-ul-Haq has suspended two police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) Lundianwala police station over corruption and abuse of power. A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the SP had received complaints that SHO Lundianwala Sub Inspector (SI) Haq Nawaz and Constable Abdur Rauf were involved in abuse of powers, misconduct and corruption. Therefore, the SP suspended both police officials while a departmental action against them is under progress, he added.

Man arrested for fake robbery call

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested a man on charges of a fake robbery call to Rescue 15. A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that Sharif had made a call to Rescue 15 and sought police help, contending that bandits had taken away his car. However, when a police team reached the spot and investigated, it found the real incident was a monetary dispute.

Therefore, the police arrested the caller and locked him behind bars after registering a case.

Eight arrested for gambling

Civil Line police have arrested 8 people on charges of gambling and recovered stake money and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that the police, on a tip-off, raided and nabbed 8 people, including Sultan Mehmood, Muhammad Munir, Ali Ahmad, etc red-handed while gambling on play cards. The police recovered stake money, play card packets, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.

Profiteers, hoarders fined

Price control magistrates imposed Rs152,500 fine on 72 profiteers in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours and served warnings on 2,746 others. The price control magistrates during inspections also booked three retailers and held 56 others for overcharging from consumers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that profiteering would not be tolerated under any way as the provision of relief to citizens during Ramazan is the priority of the government.

Four bodies found in Faisalabad

Four bodies were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that people found bodies of a youth and a girl lying in the graveyard near Chak No 439 Fateh Rehan and informed the area police. The police rushed to the spot and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem. The bodies were later identified as Robina of Mohallah Islamabad and Mian Tajammul of Mohallah Ashraf Abad.

Apparently, the ill-fated youth had committed suicide after shooting the girl dead. However, real causes of their death would come to light after a postmortem report, the police spokesperson added.

He said that a body of a 30-year-old woman was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Batala Colony Samundri Road, whereas a corpse of a 35-year-old man was recovered from Graveyard Mor on Jaranwala Road. ASI Naseem shifted both corpses to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation is under progress for their identification, he added.