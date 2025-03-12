Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Shortage of funds halts work on Rescue 1122 centre

Ahmad Nabi
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber  -  A shortage of funds has halted construction work on the Rescue 1122 centre in Landi Kotal for the last nine months, according to C&W and Rescue 1122 officials.

The Sub-Engineer from C&W (Building) said that the total project cost was seventy million rupees, but so far, less than ten million rupees had been released to the contractor. He maintained that they had repeatedly sent their requests for the provision of funds, but to no avail. “If development funds were provided, the project would be completed within its scheduled time,” he remarked.

An official of Rescue 1122 at the district headquarters in Jamrud said that, through the dedicated efforts of their higher-ups, a separate sub-station for Rescue 1122 was approved for Landi Kotal, but construction work had been delayed due to a lack of funds. “As soon as the concerned department provides the funds, the building work will be completed more rapidly,” he added.

Residents of Landi Kotal expressed regret over the lack of seriousness from the concerned departments and emphasized that a local Rescue 1122 station is crucial to handle emergencies in the area.

Maroof Afridi, a social worker, commented on the matter, stating that the area had previously been deprived of relief services. However, with the approval to establish a local Rescue 1122 center, the tribesmen of Landi Kotal had been hopeful of accessing relief services similar to those provided in other Rescue 1122 centres. But ironically, for the last nine months, construction work on the centre had been suspended due to a lack of funds, casting doubt on the efficiency of the provincial government.

He urged the Members of Parliament from the constituency and the concerned high-ups to immediately address the issue and provide the necessary funds to resume the building work on the Rescue 1122 centre.

It is worth mentioning that the Rescue 1122 service commenced on January 8, 2020, in Jamrud, district Khyber.

Ahmad Nabi

