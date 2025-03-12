Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Sindh CM presents one-year performance report

Web Desk
5:42 PM | March 12, 2025
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday highlighted the government's achievements over the past year during a ceremony attended by provincial ministers, advisers, assembly members, bureaucrats, and civil society representatives.

Speaking at the event, Shah emphasized the government's commitment to digitalization, noting the rapid technological advancements since his student days.

He cited the launch of the "Hari Card" by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which digitally registers farmers. Over the past year, Rs28 billion has been provided to farmers, and 13,428 students have graduated.

The chief minister outlined key infrastructure developments, including 196 new road schemes covering 2,500 kilometers. Additionally, 14 government buildings have been solarized, cutting electricity consumption by 80%.

He also assured that wheat stock quality is being monitored through a company-led verification process. With 1.3 million tons already in stock, the Sindh government will not purchase additional wheat this year.

Murad Ali Shah further revealed that 1.1 million bank accounts have been opened, 400,000 houses have been completed, and a World Bank delegation praised the transparency of the project.

