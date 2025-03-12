Wednesday, March 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh Health minister chairs quarterly review meeting on EPI

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho chaired a quarterly review meeting on the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) with District Health Officers of Karachi division on Tuesday.

The meeting, co-chaired by Dr Muhammad Naeem, PD EPI was attended by key partners including representatives of WHO, UNICEF, BMGF, GAVI, TKF, IRD and others organizations. The sessions were moderated by Dr Arslan Memon, ensuring a seamless and productive discussion.

Discussions focused on improving coverage for all antigens, particularly Measles and Tetanus-Diphtheria. Minister for Health, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho stated that government can not allow preventable deaths due to lack of immunization.  Every child must be vaccinated and private hospitals should actively participate in immunization efforts while ensuring their data be shared with DHO offices.  Program Director EPI, Dr Muhammad Naeem, emphasized that collective action was required to strengthening of the immunization system.

IHC summons IGP Islamabad in petition challenging illegal detention of a person

There was dire need to bridge coverage gaps by increasing community midwives and health workers so that vaccines could reach to every child, especially in high risk areas, he added. The meeting was attended by Deputy Project Director EPI Dr Khalilullah Memon, WHO representatives Dr Waqar Soomrio, Surveillance officer Dr Ghulam Hussain Buledi and DHOs of all district of Karachi Division.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025