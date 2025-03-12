Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Street crime suspect arrested, pistol recovered 

Staff Reporter
March 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  District East Police have arrested a suspect involved in street crimes in an operation near Parsi Colony.  According to spokesperson for District East Police on Tuesday, acting on a tip-off, officers from Soldier Bazaar Police Station apprehended Abdul Mannan, son of Jamaluddin. The police recovered an illegal pistol and ammunition allegedly used in multiple criminal activities. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. According to authorities, Abdul Mannan is a habitual offender with a history of multiple arrests and imprisonments in similar cases.

Staff Reporter

