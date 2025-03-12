The Curse of Drug Addiction

Ignoring the rising drug addiction among our youth, particularly in Pakistan’s middle class, is nothing short of denial. The recent wave of brutal murders linked to drug abuse highlights the urgent need for action. The state’s failure to prosecute criminals and dismantle the drug distribution network is unacceptable. This inaction suggests the involvement of influential individuals who have amassed immense wealth through this illicit trade and exert considerable influence within political and bureaucratic circles.

Law enforcement agencies, anti-narcotics units, and border control authorities at land crossings, airports, and seaports have been ineffective—perhaps lured by the temptation of the billions generated by the drug trade. This negligence poses a grave threat to Pakistan’s future generations and national security.

It is distressing that many perpetrators of high-profile murders—including Noor Mukadam, Sara Imam, Shahzeb Khan, and the recent killing of Amir Mustafa in Karachi—belonged to privileged backgrounds, often linked to land development and drug trade. Their connections with powerful elites have enabled them to evade justice.

In some cases, both the victim and the accused were drug users, residing in so-called upscale housing societies. The recent crime in Karachi took place in a rented residence in DHA, a locality that charges premium security fees yet failed to prevent such activities. Either these crimes went unnoticed, or there was complicity within law enforcement and the society’s administration. Strangely, the identities of the property owners remain undisclosed. Authorities must take immediate action against the growing drug menace and ensure that justice is served.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.