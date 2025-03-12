Tomorrow’s Leaders in Crisis

Children, regarded as the future leaders of any nation, face dire conditions in Pakistan. Disturbing statistics reveal that 26.2 million school-aged children are out of school. Over 3 million are engaged in child labour, 1.2 million beg on the streets, and 12 million suffer from malnutrition. Shockingly, many ten-year-olds cannot even read a simple text.

These distressing realities highlight the plight of our future generations, yet little is being done to guide them towards a better future. Instead of addressing these urgent issues, the government and opposition remain preoccupied with political infighting, neglecting the needs of the people.

However, some innovative and collaborative efforts could help reverse this crisis.

First, the government must make education affordable and accessible to all. Adequate funding should be allocated to the education sector to ensure equal opportunities for every child.

Second, parents should be engaged through media campaigns to understand the barriers preventing them from sending their children to school. Their concerns must be addressed with prompt and effective solutions.

Third, the existing curriculum needs to be reformed, replacing outdated content with modern, skills-based education that prepares students for the future instead of fostering divisiveness.

In short, Pakistan’s children are trapped in dire circumstances. However, targeted, child-friendly initiatives at the grassroots level can set them on the right path and secure a brighter future for them and the nation.

WASEEM AHMED,

Balochistan.